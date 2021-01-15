The fun of life in the astronomy world is the continuous exploration of new discoveries time and again. This is the feature that has kept NASA going all this time. There is something new for them to deal with. With their Kepler planet-hunting spacecraft, other astronomers have managed to identify over 2,000 planets that are beyond our solar system. This was done over the past decade.

The space agency is now sending a new spacecraft that has promised to be better at sniveling out alien worlds. This will be as they continue hoping to get a satellite that harbors extraterrestrial life. The TESS (Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite) is planned to lift off from Florida-based Cape Canaveral Air Force Station on Monday, 16th April 2018, at 6:32 p.m. EDT.

The scheduled space probe is set to study star systems which are 10-300 light-years from Earth. In astronomical terms, this is relatively close and far closer when compared with the stars that were designed to be studied by Kepler which was launched in 2009. Dr. Stephen Rinehart who is a project scientist at NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Centre mission that is set in Greenbelt, Maryland, said they hope TESS will find new mysteries.

Stephen Rinehart said they hope that they will be able to find something out in the space that nobody expected and something that will leave people marveled. A scientist and mission’s principal investigator at MIT Kavli Institute for Space Research and Astrophysics in Cambridge, Massachusetts Dr. George Ricker appreciates TESS. Dr. George Ricker said Tess is equipped with four specific cameras which will enable it to gaze at 85% of the entire sky.

According to Dr. George Ricker, the intended field of view has over 20 million stars. Like Kepler, Tess is expected to find exoplanets by searching for what is called transits by astronomers. if TESS observes a sporadic dimming of light from an exacting star, there is a reasonable possibility of inferring that the star in question is being orbited by not less than one alien world.

According to Ricker, TESS will be in a position of identifying an interesting Webb telescope system and convey the same message. Once that is done, it will move and find another one, this will be the norm. Tess is designed to effectively operate for two years. This mission will be led by Goddard Spaceflight Center and MIT who will work jointly together.