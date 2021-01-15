This is the first time; the scientist has found the source of a neutrino with high energy present outside our galaxy by making use of NASA’s Fermi Gamma-ray Space Telescope. This neutrino present outside the universe has traveled for almost 3.7 billion years at the same speed of light before it has been identified on earth. Among all the neutrino whose origin can be determined by scientists, this one is the farthest.

This neutrino of high energy is the particle which is difficult to catch. Scientists believed that this is created with some compelling events like when galaxy merge and material falls on supermassive black holes. These particles travel at the speed of light and seldom interact with any other matter. This allows them to move without facing any obstacle.

A team of international scientists have discovered this neutrino, and for this, they made use of National Science Foundation’s IceCube Neutrino Observatory. From a distant supermassive black hole present in the constellation Orion a path back to a gamma-ray light blast was uncovered by the Fermi Gamma-ray Space Telescope for discovering the neutrino.

Pail Hertz, Astrophysics division’s director, said that NASA’s Fermi Gamma-ray Space Telescope has contributed in discovering a lot in the growing field which we call as multi-messenger astronomy. This neutrino provides information about most extreme environments present in the universe.

To understand what is happening in violent cosmic environments such as black holes, stars scientists explored neutrinos and also cosmic and gamma rays. The complicated process which is happening inside the atmosphere is studied with the help of neutrino and speed and force of the activity is explained by cosmic rays. Scientist relied on gamma rays which are the extremely energetic form of light to understand what infinite source is responsible for the creation of these cosmic rays and neutrino.

By using IceCube in 2017 scientists detected signs of the presence of neutrino. The high energy associated with the neutrino suggested that it is present somewhere beyond the solar system. By tracing its path back through IceCube, the source of the neutrino is discovered. Some automated alerts gave hints to the astronomers to explore this region to know about outburst that may be linked with the event.

Data received from the NASA’s Fermi Gamma-ray Space Telescope revealed gamma-ray emission from a favorite active galaxy when the neutrino arrived. This galaxy is known as a blazer and has a supermassive black hole.