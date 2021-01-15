As per the officers of the NASA, the agency will be launching a new mission in 2024 which will allow the scientists to have a better concept regarding the bubbles that surrounds the solar system. As per the experts, this huge bubble has been created by Sun, and it is known as the heliosphere. It is made up of charged solar particles as well s solar magnetic fields. The main aim for heliosphere is to protect the earth as well as other celestial bodies from the solar radiation and also prevent cosmic rays from entering into the earth’s atmosphere that generated in the interstellar space.

However, the boundary of the heliosphere is complicated to penetrate. As a result, NASA has designed a new mission, known as the Interstellar Mapping and Acceleration Probe (IMAP). It will be collecting and at the same time studying the fast-moving particles that can peep through the heliosphere. According to Dennis Andrucyk, who is the deputy associate administrator of NASA’s science mission directorate which is located in Washington, has said that sun helps us against the heliosphere boundary. He also noted that IMAP is very much essential to improve our understanding of how cosmic filter works in details. He further added that this research would have far-reaching consequences since we are about to send humans into deep space.

IMAP was a mission which was selected from among a group of potential participants in the previous year. The mission will be launched at a positioned where the Earth-Sun Lagrange Point 1 is located. It is considered to be a gravitationally stable point in space which is 930000 miles away from our Planet. Such research is supposed to extract data in respect to the interaction between interstellar medium and the solar winds. In other words, the study will be done on the charged particles emitted from Sun. This will, in turn, help the researchers to grow a concept whereby they would be in a better position to determine in what way cosmic rays penetrate the heliosphere.

The cost of this mission is estimated at $492 million, but this cost is excluding the vehicle cost. As per the latest reports, David McComas will be the IMAP’s principal investigator who is from Princeton University while the entire mission will be tracked from the Applied Physics Laboratory Department of the Johns Hopkins University.