In a recent event, two scientists working in NASA have made their way back after going on an expedition to the most deserted landscape probably available on the surface of the earth. The two scientists, Kelly Brunt and Tom Neumann, both of whom are holding vital positions in their office made it look pretty easy mission. Kelly Brunt is a cryospheric scientist from NASA while Tom Neumann deputy project scientist of ICESat-2. They had the mission of finding out a particular position for latitude lone of 88 degrees south of the South Pole. They had initiated this mission because they had to prepare for Cloud, Ice and land elevation satellite-2. This satellite is scheduled to be launched in the coming month of September.

ICESat-2 will be built with special features of high definition lasers which will help them to track sea ice, glaciers, ice sheets and so on. All these mentioned elements are a part of Earth’s cryosphere. The main job of the researchers, in this case, will be to identify the changes that place in the climate due to a particular level of change in the sea level. In order to ensure the fact that ICESat-2 can deliver the right information from the orbit, the scientists needed to perform some groundwork to ensure the fact that the satellite works properly.

The mission in details

These two researchers had to travel in a huge vehicle in order to complete this journey. The vehicle included everything that the scientists to which this expedition. Starting from kitchen tent to sleeping tents and cargo all were present in that vehicle. The two scientists in their exclusive video mentioned the different process they had adopted to collect the relevant information they wanted to gather.

The main objective of both scientists was to find out the level of the surface of the ice sheet along the route they traveled. They took the help of the corner cube reflectors to identify the position of each and every elevation measurement. The two scientists also mentioned in details the ingredients with which the reflectors were made of. Also, the glass is specially designed to reflect the green laser beams from the satellite the moment it is in space. This will help the scientists to find out from where the measurements are coming from.

At the end when the final data is received from ICESat-2, it will be seen with the data of the two scientists.