NASA has set up all the plans for the purpose of sending the InSight lander to reach Mars for the purpose of studying the inside condition of the planet Mars. One of the main reasons why InSight is being sent to Mars is to study the seismic activity because no seismic activity had been found out ever before on Mars. Scientists will try to find out the planet lost its magnetic field by delving below the surface of Mars.

Insight Lander In details

NASA after a long four decades of time is trying to study the seismology of a different planet. InSight will be build up with three instruments that will help it to take a deeper look into the interior of the planet. Among the three types of equipment, one is the seismometer, which according to the expectations of the scientists will be able to detect marsquake.

The main objective with which InSight will start its job on Mars will be to find out very accurately the thickness as well as the materials with which the crust of this planet is made up of. It will also have a key eye on the composition of the core and mantle of Mars as well. This InSight will also study the fact that whether the planet had experienced plate tectonics at any point in time in the past. In the earlier days, NASA had a keen interest to understand what activities were happening beneath the surface of Mars. For this purpose, it had added seismometers on its Vikings Landers. But unfortunately both the Landers failed. One of the Landers failed while the other could not remit proper signal.

InSight will most probably have heat probe with it. The moment it lands, the heat probe will emit out a five meters rod into the surface of the earth. This will be done through a tungsten hammer. The reason why tungsten is used is that of its hardness. The equipment is super tough and it is very difficult to melt. The job of the heat probe would be to find out what quantum of heat is coming out of the Mars and at what speed such heat is coming out. With the help of this study, it would be helpful for scientists to find out the volcanic activity which Mars might have faced in the past. However, the scientists do have an idea about the composition of the mantle because of the meteorites that have shot up from this planet.