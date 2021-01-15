NASA has moved to modify a commercial crew contract to one step closer to using a test flight, and this is an operational mission to maintain the presences on the international space station. The current update on NASA was announced April 5. This entails a commercial crew transportation capacity (CCtCap) contract with Boeing to study potential changes for the second of two test flights of the company’s CST-100 Starliner vehicle. Recently this (CCtCap) is intending to carry two people in case of short- duration mission to the station.

NASA commended that this changes that evolved by adding a third crew member to space flight and additionally, extending its mission for two weeks and for as long as six months. The duration could be a typical length of an astronaut’s stay on the ISS. Moreover, the changes would be involved mission support and training for that third crewmember and also the ability to fly cargo on both that mission and unscrewed test flight.

NASA has planned to add a third astronaut and is extending a mission to allow additional microgravity research maintenance and other activities while still in the station. NASA has acknowledged, but the U.S could also be used to maintain while even in the present in the station because the development of Starliner and SpaceX’s Crew Dragon vehicle is experiencing more delays. Furthermore, the contract modification provides NASA with additional schedule margin if needed. Bill Gerstenmaier who is a NASA associate administrator for operations and human exploration in the statement commended. Bill suggested that commercial crew test flight can be used as a new rotational mission for the ISS. The test of this test flights shows that might be able to be extended a little bit and fly a little bit longer. Moreover, the crew could also fly a little bit, hence could be kind of an operational mission.

NASA will be having limited options for accessing the ISS after 2019. NASA has been able to get three Soyuz seat from Boeing for space flight to the ISS in the spring of the year 2019. The seats that were obtained from Russian company RSC Energia as part of a settlement of a lawsuit and this is between the two companies regarding sea launch. Additionally, the astronauts flying on the seats will be returning to the earth in the fall of 2019. At this point NASA will be able to lose access to the ISS.