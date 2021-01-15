Once again, NASA leads the way in space technology. It has announced that it’s investing in technological concepts that encompass of meteoroid impact detection, orbital debris mapping, and space telescope swarms technologies, which may be utilized in some space exploration activities in the coming years.

The agency has selected 25 potential proposals to help transform human or even robotic exploration in space, introduce new exploration trends, and develop approaches to the development of the aerospace system operation. There are two of the latest technologies are Shapeshifter as well as Biobots.

According to the agency, Shapeshifter can be considered a flying amphibious robot with smaller robotic units, commonly known as cobot, which has been combined in order to shapeshift into several mobility modes.

Every cobot is made simple, tailored and easy to use. It has a design that has propellers that serve as actuators. Unlike other technologies in the industry, Shapeshifter has the power to morph into a torpedo-like structure to swim effectively, a flight array that can move in a subsurface void, etc.

In addition to that, shapeshifter morphs into many functional systems, making it able to perform a set of tasks. For instance, it can transport light or heavy objects, traverse long distances with energy saving consumption, create a lot of networks for flexible communication purposes. Behind this technological advancement is a concept for access and cross mobility on different bodies with temperature.

The robotic platform has also paramount features to fly in the atmosphere, roll or float on a smooth or lake surface, navigate some subsurface voids like caves, and propel under oceans.

On the other hand, Biobots help lessens the total weight of the suit system. NASA calls it as the weight on the back, requiring the support from the wearer under the gravity of the Mars. According to the agency, the additional weight in the spacesuit garment as well as portable life support system set boundaries on EVA duration, the productivity of the space exploration, and many more.

The added restrictions on crew mobility affect operational and access capabilities, which cannot be accepted in the aerospace industry.

With the investments of NASA in one of these innovative technologies, exploring the space would be much hassle-free and comfortable with great success. All its goals in the near future will certainly be a reality along the way without a question.