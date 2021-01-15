Uber Technologies Inc is all ready to team up with NASA once again to supply information to the space agency so that it will be possible for the agency to simulate the flight of a small passenger-carrying aircraft within the space provided in the Dallas Fort Worth International Airport. NASA made this statement.

The Urban Air Mobility (UAM) project is all set to formulate a safe and efficient air transportation system. It will be a process where everything starting of carrying cargo to passenger carrying air taxis over the densely populated area and also from small cities to large cities will be possible. NASA released this statement on May 7. Jaiwon Shin who is the associate administrator of the space agency’s Aeronautics Research Mission Directorate emphasized the advantages of the UAM during a May 8 press release. He compared this process similar to the smartphone revolution.

NASA officials have added to their views by saying their current air transportation system will see to ensure that there are no future problems in respect of such safety and other related issues that might come up. NASA made this confirmation after signing an agreement with the Uber to initiate the program of flying car service which would be called as Uber Air.

This is considered to be the second space agreement which NASA has signed with the company. This will be the first time that focus will be on simulating and improving the UAM operations. As per the scope of work, Uber will be sharing plans for an urban aviation rideshare network along with NASA. With the help of such information, NASA will develop how aircraft might move or instead take off.

Apart from the above data, the researchers will also keep in mind the fact that this initiative should not allow vehicles from creating too much of a noise. Moreover, they have also to ensure the fact that initiating this system should in no way overburden the national air traffic control system. To safeguard all these areas, the UAM researchers are gathering in all the necessary data related to aeronautics. For instance, if they can develop all-electric or even hybrid-electric aircraft, then it would result in low emissions as well as little noise pollution. As per the statement on May 7, the UAM is also tying up with the Federal Aviation Administration to formulate rules for ensuring low-altitude flying.