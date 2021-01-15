All one can do is think and imagine how flying cars would look like for real. Both the thoughts and imaginations are according to what we watch in the movies. Nevertheless, a change about that may happen very soon. The reason is that both NASA and Uber are working on it. They want to give us an opportunity to experience that. The two companies are working together to make the first flying cars. What will it be all about in details? Continue reading to get the answer and much more.

NASA is not a vocabulary when it comes to construction of flying things. As for the Uber Technologies Inc., it is famous because of its car service app. Did you know that this is not the first partnership that the two have heard? This one is about flying cars. The work of Uber is to provide the needed information. On the other hand, NASA will use it to simulate takeoffs of aircraft. They will not only be small but also carry passengers. Their area of operation will be Dallas Fort Worth International Airport.

The collaboration project goes by the name Urban Air Mobility. It is a storm that brings good news. Where the area has a high population, it is no doubt that air taxis could be of great help. That is the aim of the project. Its many gains were expressed in details by Jaiwon Shin. He did so during a statement on May 8. Shin works at the Aeronautics Research Mission Directorate of NASA as the associate administrator. He did not hesitate to give an analogy of smartphones. Whether they are comparable is an answer that time will provide.

The officials of NASA is researching the matter. The agency wants to know if there are any safety issues as far as air transportation projects that will come later are concerned. It is also no secret that there was a contract signing between the agency and Uber. It was regarding the creation of an air-traffic-control system. Its titles are UberAir as well as Uber Elevate.

As much as that was the second space act agreement between the two, this one is different. It focuses on the simulations as well as modelling of the operations of Urban Air Mobility. How will they prevent the vehicles from emitting unbearable noise? Will it mark the beginning of the national air-traffic-control? If yes, how can they prevent it from happening? The answer lies in ongoing research. The project’s researchers are working on it.

They have also partnered with the Federal Aviation Administration. The intention is to come up with rules and regulations to govern this great feature. There will be developments as the project continues. What will the world look like when that day comes? We hope for answers in the future.