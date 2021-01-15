After Launching TESS satellite successfully into the orbit, NASA has further plans to launch Falcon 9 block 5. There will be a break of two weeks in the schedules of launches in Florida after which the scientists will be dealing with the launch of Block 5. Block 5 is considered to be an enhancement which allows each and every rocket that can be reused for another 10 times with little enhancement. It is unlike the current Falcon 9 that is said to be reused only for two to a maximum of three times. However, the company has relocated Block 5 to Florida after doing the testing work in Texas.

Currently, SpaceX is trying to schedule the next launch on May 4, according to the sources. However, we have to remember the fact that this schedule has already been delayed several times before this period. This particular launch will be mainly intended for easing out the communication satellite for Bangladesh, particularly meant for Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission. This satellite will bring immense help for the telecommunication and broadcasting mainly for the rural areas in and around Bangladesh.

The name of this mission has been given as Bangabandhu 1. This launch has been initiated by a French firm, Thales Alenia Space. This firm also has a US facility also. It has offices even in Orlando as well as Melbourne. This launch of Bangabandhu is set to start from the Kennedy Space Centre at the Launch Complex of 39A. Till Thursday the company website had said that the launch time will be determined very shortly. The name is given after Sheikh Mujibur Rahman notation of Bangabandhu mainly meant for the people of Bangladesh.

However, if the scheduled launch is delayed, then the company officials fear that this particular launch will be further delayed. This is mainly because of the fact that there is certain launching that is scheduled subsequent to this Bangabandhu Launch. On May 19, Falcon 9 is slated to be launched which will carry satellites for Iridium and the Gravity Recovery and Climate Experiment(GRACE) for NASA as well as for the German Research Centre for Geosciences(GFZ).

Again some high-quality launching is scheduled from the Vanderberg Air Force Base which is located in California, which is due to be launched on May 5. It helps to understand in details the core as well as the crust of Mars and thereby the chances of “Marsquake”