Today, after 186 days in space three members of the Expedition 47: Tim Kopra (NASA), Tim Peake (ESA) and Yuri Malenchenko (Roscosmos) landed in Kazakhstan. For Tim Kopra, Tim Peake and Yuri Malenchenko their stay on ISS was extended for 13 days comparing to original schedule.

Just before closing hatch of Soyuz TMA-19M Commander Tim Kopra, flight engineer Yuri Malenchenko and flight engineer Tim Peake say goodbye to members of Expedition 48 who stay on ISS until arrival of next group of astronauts (mission of Soyuz-MS is planned for 7th July 2016 with Kathleen Rubins from NASA, Anatoli Ivanishin from Roscosmos and Takuya Onishi from JAXA onboard). Jeff Williams (NASA) became commander of ISS after official ceremony on Friday, June 17, 2016. Together with Jeff Williams two Roscosmos cosmonauts will remain on ISS: Alexey Ovchinin and Oleg Skripochka. Ovchinin and Skripochka closed the hatch of TMA-19M docked to Rassvet ISS module today at 03:38 GMT. Soyuz was switched for internal power and all spacecraft’s systems were activated at 05:39 GMT. Next step was releasing bolts in docking mechanism at 05:50 GMT after command for undocking which was received from Mission Control Center in Korolev near Moscow. Three minutes later Soyuz TMA-19M separated from International Space Station during pass over Mongolia on altitude of 408 km. Next Soyuz performed two separation burns to reach safe distance from ISS and finally after reaching distance of 10 km from ISS it was possible to start deorbit burn at 08:22 GMT. It lasted 4’37” and reduced speed of Soyuz for 460 km/h. Next phase of flight before reaching upper atmosphere was separating of habitation and service modules of Soyuz. According to flight plan communication with Soyuz was lost at 08:38 GMT, ten minutes before capsule separated at 08:50 GMT on altitude of 140 km. Four minutes later both modules started to burn in atmosphere when landing capsule begun reentry maneuver. Soyuz reached point of maximum stress (when g force is strongest) at 08:58 GMT. One minute later, Yuri Malenchenko, Commander of the Soyuz, reported that crew remains in good health-radio communication was successfully resumed. At 09:00 GMT drag parachute was deployed to reduce speed; at altitude of 10 km main parachute was opened and Soyuz started its final phase of flight. Designated landing zone was located 147 km from Kazakh city at 49.35° N, 69.58° E. One minute after scheduled time for touchdown, Soyuz started its thrusters for final speed reducing and at 09:15 GMT Soyuz landed in Kazakhstan. During landing capsule rolled over, but rescue teams reached Soyuz and helped crew members to get out. Yuri Malenchko and Tim Peake left capsule earlier, few minutes later Tim Kopra joined his mates outside Soyuz. Crew members are in good condition-Yuri Malenchenko will return to Gagarin Research & Test Cosmonaut Training Center, Tim Kopra and Tim Peake will leave Russia by plane from Karaganda and fly to Norway.

Expedition 47 last for 186 days, 3000 Earth orbits and ended for crew members with increased number of days in space: Yuri Malenchenko spent 827 days in Space, Tim Kopra increased his record to 244 days in space and Tim Peake started his space days counter with 186 days in total.

