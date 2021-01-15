A camera sent to space along with the rocket Falcon 9 of SpaceX which was launched in May, was burnt and melted in a fire which was sparked by the missile. However, the camera was able to able take a picture of the liftoff of the Falcon 9 rocket. This shocked the NASA photographer named Bill Ingalls.

One of the remote cameras was said to be toasty from the fire as stated by Bill Ingalls. It was supposed to be a Canon DSLR which was placed from the pad of the Falcon 9. It was set at about 1320 feet or to be approx 402 meters away from the pad of the rocket. The pad is known as the Space Launch Complex 4E which is located at the Vandenberg Air Force Base which is located in California. This camera was one of the six cameras which were installed on the pad. The brush fire which was triggered by the launch of the rocket melted the camera.

Although the fire was put out quite rapidly, however, the damage was by then done to the camera. The camera is said to be to take photos of NASA since the year 1989, and this was the first time that a camera was caught on fire during a lift off of a rocket. One of the greatest miracles is how the camera still managed to capture the lift-off of the Falcon 9 rocket despite getting melted. Other than this, the camera has also clicked a photo of getting engulfed in fire which is said to be sparked by the Falcon 9 rocket. Bill Ingalls even put forward an image which showed the rest of the remains of the camera. Its lens became a total mess of bubble of plastic.

Bill has said that the fire has been bad luck. He has told this cause this he had other four cameras which were located at much closer proximity to the pad which is the Vandenberg Air Force Base in California. Those cameras took stills effortlessly and worked in a significant way. The primary concern of placing a remote camera near the launch pad is the debris. Small rocks and debris can affect the lens of the camera or the whole camera for that matter. For this reason, these cameras are said to have protective housings, and these filters for the lens can help in protecting the camera from the excessive heat during the takeoff.