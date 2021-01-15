Martian atmosphere is a significant topic in planetary science from its history to the latest status that should be understandable. Mar’s atmosphere is a crucial issue in the present, past and future planet. The planet lost the majority of its wetter and denser atmosphere. It evolves into the dry and arid world what we see today. The Mars tenuous atmosphere has retained rest complex, and scientists are researching on the processes to connect over time and space.

The latest study Based on ten years of data on Mars radar instrument now provides clear evidence of the link between lower and upper atmospheres of the planet. The device gathers information from the Martian ionosphere since 2005. Author Beatriz Sanchez-Cano of the University of Leicester, UK said that the middle and lower level of Mar’s atmosphere appears to be upper levels. There is a clear link among them throughout the Martian year. They found this link in the upper atmosphere; the MARSIS radar has measured it for a decade, areas of Mars day, time and more. This correlates with the atmospheric parameter that is regulated by the Mars Express instruments.

Mar’s upper atmosphere is charged at latitudes between 100- 200km, and it could change with season and time, with the atmosphere change. However, the scientists found more differences than they have expected.

This could potentially help scientists to understand how Mars’s atmosphere evolves – not only concerning external disturbances such as space weather and the activity of the Sun but also concerning Mars’s own strong internal variability and surface processes.

Understanding the sophisticated atmosphere of Mars is one of the critical objectives of ESA’s Mars Express mission, which has been operating in orbit around the Red Planet since 2003.ESA Mars Express Project Scientist Dmitri Titov said that Mars express is going strong, with its latest objectives, which explores the behaviors of the Martian atmosphere and the different layers are connected with one another.

Mars and atmosphere don’t cover a long time. It has a comprehensive data baseline that is fundamental to the study of Mars. Mars express builds studies together with ESA’s Trace Gas Orbiter and NASA’s MAVEN mission. This is helping us to explore the secret of the Martian atmosphere. This is a complimentary observation by various instruments on Mars Express. Mars polar caps are made up of frozen carbon dioxide and a mix of ice water.