Mars and its Curiosity

The red planet often gathers news and attention. Nasa just wrote a fantastic reply to NTS’s funky email about offering them free parking on NASA. The space mission Curiosity has raised everybody’s curiosity since the day it left planet earth and reached Mars. Space exploration has reached a level where there is no more looking back. This Thursday on June 07, 2018 NASA will discuss the achievements and progress of the mission in a press conference.

Probably, NASA wishes to reveal a discovery, that’s why for announcing the news publically a proper channel has been chosen. Curiosity has taken a selfie in February 2018 while it was hovering upon Vera Rubin Ridge, a place on Mars.

During the live discussion, NASA will unveil what is being kept a secret. At 2 p.m. EDT (1800 GMT) this Thursday you can watch the live broadcast of this press release on Space.com (courtesy NASA TV). However, NASA has revealed the list of scientists who would be discussing the discovery during this press release.

Michelle Thaller, the assistant director of science for communication in the Planetary Science Division of NASA, will host the event. Paul Mahaffy who is the director of the Solar system Exploration division at Goddard Space Flight Center in Greenbelt, Maryland; Jen Eigenbrode, a research scientist at Goddard center; Chris Webster, Sr. Research fellow Jet Propulsion Laboratory, Pasadena, California; Ashwin Vasavada, Project scientist at JPL – Mars Science Laboratory will adorn the event with their remarkable theories and understanding of Mars.

Speculations are being made that scientists have probably found water on the Red Planet. Any news other than that doesn’t fit into the concept. If something were threatening like an attack by the aliens, NASA would have either declared that instantaneously or not told us at all. Organizing a press conference sounds like good news. A planet in our reach having water looks like an inviting escape from a polluted planet. Hopefully, we don’t ever need to escape from our beloved earth.

Curiosity Rover’s complete name is Mars Science Laboratory. The project is worth $2.5 billion. Everybody is awaiting the telecast of this event. Facebook, Youtube, Twitter or Upstream, the live telecast will be seen everywhere. Social media will be used as a platform to get an opinion of the masses. The drilling of the surface of Mars has proved to be a successful mission.