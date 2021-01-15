Another important advancement in the Indian Space Industry will be the launch of 8th navigation satellite IRNSS-1L. This satellite is scheduled to be launched from the Indian Space center of Sriharikota on the 12th day of April. This IRNSS-1L will be the 8th edition which will be joining the polar orbit of the Earth.

Substitute for GSAT-6A & IRNSS-1H

This launch of 8th Navigation satellite is considered to be the substitute of GSAT-6A, a communication satellite, which was launched on 29th of March by ISRO. Unfortunately, the Space Agency lost communication grip with the satellite on 31st of March while it was reaching its slotted destination, being 36000 km up and above the surface of the Earth. Although the MCF of the space research agency is trying its level best to re-establish the link with the previously launched satellite, but till now all the efforts have gone in vain.

The space agency is leaving no stones unturned to reach out to GSAT-6A from April 1, but sources have revealed that no connection could be made till now with this 2000 kg satellite. The officials of the ISRO are hopeful that sooner or later they will be able to establish contacts.

This new 8th navigation satellite is also considered to be a major replacement for NAC IC constellation. This scheme had launched the very important IRNSS-1H. This satellite weighed around 1425 kgs. A mishap occurred with this satellite, and the total project was scraped.

This satellite was scheduled to eject at the right time while it was reaching its destination out of the surface of the earth. But due to some unforeseen reason, the event did not take place as per the planning. The whole activity went wrong.

Reason for failure of IRNSS-1H

As far as the sources are concerned, the IRNSS-1H had actually failed to come out from the PSLV rocket which was scheduled on 31st of August 2017. As a result, the satellite could not station itself around the intended orbit. Sources have confirmed the fact that the heat shield of the satellite failed to detach itself from the rocket even after 20 minutes from the time it was actually launched. This was the major reason which was cited for the failure of IRNSS-1H

According to the ISRO scientists, the heat shield was scheduled to get detached within 3 minutes of its launch. Since it failed to separate, the scientists called off the mission after waiting for 19 minutes. This satellite was planned to be placed 507 km from the earth’s surface within the polar orbit.