The Juno spacecraft has always been delighting people by sharing fantastic information and images related to Jupiter. The spacecraft has once again done its job well! It has recently shared few more enticing images. These images depict the beautiful whirling clouds floating in the atmosphere of Jupiter. These clouds look very enthralling and unique and can be compared well with a vibrant colored painting.

The recent pictures shared by Juno are of clouds that are swimming on the south pole of Jupiter. These images have been captured with the help of the JunoCam instrument which is configured on the Juno spacecraft. The JunoCam effectively utilizes CCD for recording inward photons of light. CCD is a Charge Coupled Device. The recent photographs were clicked by Juno when it went closer to the planet Jupiter. Interestingly enough, the pictures shared by Juno were clicked at a sheer height of 24,749 kilometers above the cloudy top of Jupiter.

Once the images were received from Juno, they were worked with immaculate animation techniques. This marvelous job was accomplished by two citizen scientists namely Seán Doran and Gerald Eichstädt. Being a mathematician by profession, Gerald Eichstädt loves to try his hands on Juno images in his leisure time. He said that more elements and techniques would be added soon to the pictures. The addition of more variables will provide an elaborated explanation of the atmosphere of Jupiter. He further added that such images would be extremely helpful in understanding the environment of Jupiter.

The effort of citizen scientists is worth appreciating. Both of them have done incredible work with the images received from the JunoCam. They have added animations that show the faint and delicate swirling motions f the clouds that surround the Jupiter planet. The development of these swirling clouds can be seen and understood clearly in these images. One more image has been worked upon creatively by Seán Doran and Gerald Eichstädt. It is a composite image that provides a full sight of the entire Jupiter planet.

Leigh Fletcher, University of Leicester said that the campaign based on Earth support has proven beneficial for the abilities of Juno. He also noted that the different contributions from the citizen scientists had helped a lot in developing and understanding the images shared by Juno. He also said that the available stunning pictures of Juno would not have been possible without the cooperation and participation of skillful citizen scientists.