International Space Station has been equipped with new High Definition camera during lasting over six hours spacewalk!

It was 37th EVA by members of NASA Astronaut Corps, 195th in the history of International Space Station and second during lasting of Expedition 48. Just like at previous EVA performed on 19 August Kate Rubins and Jeff Williams left ISS using Quest airlock wearing their EV-2 space suits. They enter space at 23:53 GMT on September 1, 2016 and returned to Quest after 6 hours 48 minutes. In this way they bet duration of their previous spacewalk for exactly 50 minutes.

Main objective of EVA-37 was retracting Trailing Thermal Control Radiator placed in Integrated Truss Structure (ITS). Jeff Williams and Kate Rubins using Pistol Grip Tool (PGT) opened P6 section of the ITS; it was necessary to retract radiator and secure it in folded position with four cinches. Construction of the radiator is similar to folding solar arrays, but in spite of fact that TTCR is spare radiator, it remained deployed since 2012 (it was caused by increased level of ammonia leakage observed in 2B cooling channel). It was not clear if it will retract easily but it did not caused any problems. Next, folded radiator was covered with special shield protecting it from direct hit by micrometeoroid or pieces of space debris. After that, Jeff Williams moved towards Canadarm2. Robotic arm moved to make possible conducting second phase of the EVA-37 – installing External High Definition Camera Assemblies (EHDCA) as support for old SD resolution cameras on Canadarm2. EHDCA is basically Nikon D4 body combined with Kenko doubler and Nikkor 28-300 mm lens closed in sealed hermitical container and equipped with motors for remote zooming. Camera is equipped with custom firmware to be more useful in space. EHDCA is able to provide video in 720p resolution with 16.2 mp still images. At the same time Kate Rubins moved to Solar Alpha Rotary Joint to perform check what was potential reason for vibrations reported by ground control center earlier. Rubins tightened and secured bolts and started to remove thermal cover remaining on broken PFCS (Pump Flow Control Subassemblies) installed outside of the P6 section. It was necessary to give Dextre robotic arm possibility to change one from two PCFSs on P6 (12 PFCS units are used in total on ISS). Due the finishing all planned activities earlier, Jeff Williams was able to install second EHDCA and Kate Rubins fixed brakes of Crew Equipment Translation Aid (CETA) and took pictures of the Alpha Magnetic Spectrometer (AMS). After 6’48” both astronauts returned to Quest airlock.