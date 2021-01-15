Over the last decade, there have been significant investments in space tourism as it is speculated to be one of the most profitable businesses in the future. The forerunners in the outer space tourism sector worldwide are most of the American companies like SpaceX, Virgin Galactic, Blue Origin and much more. But a recent survey conducted on the Americans across the different parts of the US reveals some uninspiring stats.

The Corporate Perspective Of Space Tourism –

There is no doubt that the thoughts of being a space tourist fascinate every person on Earth. But fascination and reality can be two different paths when it comes to taking the final decision. Major space tourism based companies are investing their fortunes to make space tourism programs an alternative to the usual trip vacations. They have a vision of Americans opting to visit the space in the summer time rather than going for a long trip on Earth. But as appealing the idea and the vision is, the reality check revealed the unimaginable.

It Is Time For Some Reality Check –

According to a survey conducted by Pew Research Center, 42% of the Americans are interested in taking a trip around the outer Earth while the majority are least interested. The fact that the majority of the Americans are uninterested is a setback for the companies who are turning the science fiction into a reality. Analyzing the statistics deeper, it was revealed that the majority of the young generation is interested in space traveling. On the gender basis, 51% of men said they would give space tourism a try while only one-third of total women gave an affirmative reply.

When asked the reason why people are interested in the space tourism program, most of them said that they want to experience some unique which is more like a dream to date. Those who are uninterested in dream-come-true space traveling, they cited the main reason is that the programs are likely to be extremely expensive. Some also revealed that they are too scared to go outside the Earth and watch it from a distance. They certainly have the images of bad landing for various space ships killing multiple astronauts.

What Does The Future Hold?

Space entrepreneurs Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos have repeatedly said that they are targeted the young generation. They expect that once space tourism becomes a mainstream thing, the older generation will also be interested in giving it a try at least once. It is expected that by 2050, it is going to be a regular thing and by 2070, people expect human beings to have colonies on other planets.