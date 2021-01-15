Just within a few days of the launch of the indigenously built GSAT-6A, the elite space agency, ISRO is again gearing up to launch its another home built navigation satellite Indian Regional Navigation Satellite System (IRNSS). The latest launch of ISRO, GSAT-6A witnessed a major setback when scientists lost communication with it. But, ISRO appears to be undaunted and is now eyeing on its newest venture IRNSS-1I or Indian Regional Navigation System Satellite. IRNSS-1I will be put in motion en route the PSLV-C41 rocket from Satish Dhawan Space Centre at Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh on April 12, 2018, at 4:04 AM IST.

For the Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle PSLV-C41, it will be its forty-third flight. It is the ISRO’s most conscientious & dexterous workhorse. The sendoff of IRNSS-1I is expected to happen in XL combination en route the PSLV rocket. This would the twentieth time that the XL combination of the PSLV will be used. The IRNSS-1i is the 8th installment of the ISRO’s prestigious NavIC navigation satellite constellation. It will be the replacement to the 1,425kg IRNSS-1H, which could not be launched successfully. Previous IRNSS satellites to tag on to the ISRO’s NavIc Navigation Satellite Constellation successfully are IRNSS-1A, IRNSS-1B, IRNSS-1C, IRNSS-1C, IRNSS-1D, IRNSS-1E, IRNSS-1F, IRNSS-1G.Their main motive is to develop India’s own navigation system just like the US’S GPS. Few of these IRNSS satellites are having geostationary orbit (GEO), while others have geosynchronous orbit (GSO).

ISRO launched the IRNSS-1H, on 31 August 2017 to tag on to the NavIC navigation Constellation. The launch of the PSLV-C39 ferrying the IRNSS-1H was typical, but the mission failed as the IRNSS-1H was not placed into the intended orbit properly. The rocket’s heat shield which was expected to separate within 3 minutes of take-off, failed to do so even after 20 minutes, thus the satellite was not ejected out. Scientists at ISRO pronounced the mission unsuccessful after about 19 minutes. So, IRNSS-1i is very crucial as it will take the place of IRNSS-1H.

IRNSS is an Indian Satellite-based positioning system for various crucial applications. As said by ISRO, IRNSS is a regional navigation satellite system developed & designed by India to provide accurate positioning services to subscribers in India as well as to the region stretching 1500 Kms from its borders.NavIC is the functional name for IRNSS. NavIC which stands for “Navigation with Indian Constellation” has a dual objective – military & commercial. It will provide support in disaster management, aerial, terrestrial & marine navigations, precise timing, voice & visual navigation for drivers & riders, fleet management, integration with smartphones, vehicle mapping, etc. ISRO is now making plans to extend the NavIC system from 8 to 11 satellites in future. India is also outlining a plan to develop global navigation project called GINS.