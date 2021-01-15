International Space Station passed through orbit correction maneuver on September 28, 2017 to prepare for docking of Progress MS-07 planned for October.

Course correction was performed on September 28, 2017. Mission Control Center in Korolev sent commands to Progress MS-06 docked to Zvezda module since June 16, 2017. Spacecraft was remotely ordered to initialize its propulsion on 16:50 UTC for 212 seconds. Impulse gave ISS additional speed of 0.45 m/s. – ISS has raised its orbit successfully. This maneuver was necessary to prepare Station for docking another Progress cargo spacecraft. MS-07 vehicle will dock to Pirs ISS module on October 12, 2017 few hours after launch.

International Space Station is at the moment placed on 403.3 km x 420.7 km orbit inclined at 51,66°.