India’s space agency ISRO on Thursday, 12 April 2018, launched an advanced, exquisite and cutting-edge navigation satellite IRNSS-1I from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh at 04:04 AM (IST).

It was deployed into orbit by the PSLV (Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle) C-41 rocket. This success has come at the time when ISRO has lost and disoriented its last catapulted satellite GSAT-6A, which was launched on 29 March 2018 by GSLV (Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle)-F08 rocket. ISRO lost contact with the same few days subsequent the launch and irrevocably gave up on it.

However, the new satellite, IRNSS-1I is highly efficacious and is exhibiting and executing its job well in the orbit. It will be a sister node of the NavIC Navigation Satellite Constellation once it starts its service in the orbit, as confirmed by the space agency. The main aim and impulse of the satellite constellation are to maturate and fabricate India’s own navigation system, same as the US’s Global Positioning System.

The NavIC satellite constellation provides rigorous and explicit positioning services to the subscribers in India as well as to the region stretching 1500 Kms around its boundary. NavIC is the acronym of “Navigation with Indian Constellation” which serves and succor dual purpose – military & commercial. It provides support in disaster management, aerial, marine & terrestrial navigations, voice & visual navigation for drivers & riders, fleet management, network timing, integration with smartphones, vehicle mapping etc.

IRNSS-1I is the 8th installment in the NavIC constellation. The same will reinstate and replenish the stature of IRNSS-1A whose three Rubidium atomic clocks have failed.

The satellite will circumduct and revolve around the Earth at the same rate at which the planet rotates, providing IRNSS-1I an uninterrupted view of a region at a time.The space agency in its official statement stated that – 19 minutes after launch, the satellite has made its way to an orbit that will eventually transfer craft to its final orbital destination. Subsequently, orbit maneuvers will be commenced from the MCF in the upcoming days, just to finally position the craft at 55 degrees east longitude, inclined 29 degrees towards the equator,” said the space agency.

This lift-off was the PSLV ‘s 43rd flight, till now it has successfully sent off 52 Indigenously made satellites & 237 client’s satellites from foreign countries.

Meanwhile, it’s been confirmed from ISRO that the exact position of the satellite GSAT-6A has been found, with the help of advanced tracking systems. The agency’s chairman further said that we are hoping that in a particular inclination, the satellite will capture the signals & will start communicating with the base station.