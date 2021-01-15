Have you ever thought of human sperms being released in the outer space? Well, NASA is going to convert this thought into a reality. NASA has launched Micro-11 mission. With the help of a SpaceX rocket, a large number of frozen sperms of the humans have been sent to space. When the containers reach, the International Space Station (ISS) scientists will release the sperms. The main objective of this activity will be to study the movement of the sperms and how they adapt to the condition of weightlessness or may change their movement and ultimately get inside an egg.

In their previous attempt, an activating movement was organized in between the sea urchin and the bull sperm which took place at a vigorous rate. On the other hand, it was observed that the fusion activity occurs very slowly and at some times no such activity occurs. This is a matter of concern as viewed by the scientists. If this trend continues then the chances of fertilization in space will be very negligible.

The objective of the mission

The main goal of sending bull sperms along with the human sperms is to study the nature of both the categories of the sperms and their activities. It has been observed that the bull sperms are agiler than that of the human sperms. As a result, the bull sperms are more active than that of the human sperms. The scientists will study the fact that whether the unusual behavior of the two sperms is due to their specific nature or whether the effect of so-called microgravity is forcing them to act in such strange behavior.

This is one of the closest ways by which NASA has tried to come close to the conclusion whether sex is possible in the outer space as well.

Ultimate conclusion

If we think in a different way that these six men crew inside the ISS might have resorted to some other methods of experimenting this phenomenon rather than riding on a multi-million dollar mission. But at the same time, it is pretty well understandable that why the space agency did not take that move. They certainly wanted to clear the concept that if at all such demands can be satisfied in outer space also.

However such sperms will be again dealt with in the Labs of the University of Kansas where other scientists dealing with these sperms will find out whether there has been a significant change in the behavior of the sperms after spending time in the space.