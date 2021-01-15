NASA has released amazing photos of the Lagoon Nebula taken by the Hubble space telescope, in honor of its twenty-eighth birthday.

From capturing hidden galactic cannibalism and galaxies to spotting the most distant star in cosmos, the Hubble Space Telescope of NASA has guided scientists and astronomers keep a close eye on the distant stars and galaxies. Today, the mark the 28th anniversary of the historic launch of Hubble, NASA is providing us a peek into the massive stellar nursery, the Lagoon Nebula.

The photos that Hubble took along with its Wide Field Camera 3 this recent February were taken in both visible and infrared light. The infrared light can cut through the cosmic gas and dust to look at the bright, young stars forming inside.

Based on NASA, the Lagoon Nebula is extremely a colossal object because it is 20 light years tall and 55 light years wide. On top of that, it is 4,000 light-years away from the planet, yet it is three times bigger in the sky than the moon.

The lively star peeking out from the cloud of Nebula is the Herschel 36 that is thirty-two times more gigantic than the sun. Hubble photos do not even capture the complete scale of the Lagoon Nebula. The image, which shows off the Herschel 36 star is approximately four light-years across that is a portion of its complete width.

Nonetheless, the breathtaking photos still manage to highlight the Lagoon Nebula in strong detail. NASA also provided an enthralling fly-through video, which takes you to a journey of the colorful nebula that lies in the Sagittarius constellation.

According to the NASA astronomer, Michelle Thaller, this thing is massive in the sky, approximately five times the size of our full moon. However, it is mostly too dim for the eyes to see. It looks like a smear if you see it with a pair of binoculars. But if you use the Hubble telescope, it is a wonderful, twisting tornado-like structure of dark dust.

NASA also added that the Lagoon Nebula is one of that hotspot for great activity, along with ferocious winds from hot stars, twirling chimneys of the energetic star and gas formation hidden beneath a hazy labyrinth of dust and gas. The hot star produces ultraviolet radiation, which ionizes the surrounding gas. It causes the gas to shine so brightly, and it converts into otherworldly and ghostly shapes.