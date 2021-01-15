There is a possibility that there is no way out for aliens on super-Earth planets due to gravity. Super Earth planets are considered as the giant size of Earth. Furthermore, some researchers stated that they are more likely habitable compared to Earth-size worlds. Based on the latest study, it will be difficult for aliens who live on these exoplanets to explore the space.

To blast-off, the equivalent of an Apollo moon mission, a rocket on a super-Earth is required to have a mass of around 440,000 tons (400,000 metric tons), because of certain fuel requirements. It is also the order of the mass of the Great Pyramid of Giza in Egypt.

According to Michael Hippke, an independent researcher and study author that is associated with Sonneberg Observatory in Germany, “On more massive planets, spaceflight would be exponentially more expensive.” “Such civilizations would not have satellite TV, a moon mission or a Hubble Space Telescope.”

When researchers discovered alien worlds around other stars, they stated that “One class of exoplanets that popped up was the super-Earths, planets that can reach up to 10 times the mass of our own. “

Various super-Earths apparently have habitual zones of their stars. Wherein, the temperature can support liquid water on the planetary surface and has a potential life just like on Earth. Some researchers of Super-Earths stated that “It can be super habitable if their greater mass is giving them stronger gravitational pulls so that they could hold thicker atmospheres to better shield life from harmful cosmic rays.”

Hippke said in his latest study, “If life can evolve in a distant Super-Earth, aliens can also develop an advanced civilization capable of spaceflight. However, the strong gravitational pull of such planets could also make it more difficult for extraterrestrials to blast off their planets. “

To discover how difficult it is for aliens to launch a conventional rocket, Hippke experimented and calculated the size of rockets that need to escape a super-Earth 70 percent wider compared to our planet and ten times more massive. Those are approximately the specs of the alien planet Kepler-20b, which lays around 950 lightyears from Earth. In this world, the escape velocity is estimated about 2.4 times greater compared to Earth.

The weight of the fuel of conventional rockets is the great challenge for aliens on super-Earth planets. With this, Hippke suggests that super-Earthlings might want to launch from a mountaintop.