NASA is now organizing to launch its finest space telescope in the history and it will stare at the stars over a golden mirror. This is not a single item, but a sequence of eighteen segments made of beryllium. It is a rare type of metal, which is both light and strong and is covered with a microscopically tinny layer of gold for extreme reflectivity. It distances an enormous twenty-one feet across.

The telescope referred as the James Webb Space Telescope or also called as JWST or Webb will be the premier observatory of NASA for the next decade, serving countless astronomers around the world. It will examine each phase in the history of the universe, reaching from the first shining glows after the Big Bang to the creation of solar systems.

Anticipated to launch in 2020, the golden space telescope of NASA is an $8.8 billion project, which will provide astronomers extraordinary views of the space and the cosmos. According to Feinberg, the James Webb Space Telescope will fix the anonymities of the solar system, look outside to distant worlds around the stars and analyze the enigmatic origins and structures of the universe and place in it.

The James Webb Space Telescope is developed to be a more capable inheritor to the Hubble Space Telescope, which is launched in 1990. Compared to Hubble that orbits the planet at approximately 340 miles of altitude, the golden telescope will be directed nearly a million miles into the universe, at a particular location known as the “L2.”

This is one of five supposed Lagrange points, accurate areas of permanence where the gravity from the planet and the Sun balance out in such a manner, which put an object there keeps it in a stable place relative to the 2 celestial taking advantage of an unbarred and clear view.

It’s quite cold out there as well, which is unusually what NASA prefers. The golden microscope will be able to witness and observe deeper into space by staring at the universe not through visible light – but through infrared radiation that people typically considered as heat. This denotes that the mirror needs to be cold to prevent emitting any heat, which could obstruct with its own observations. To safeguard itself from the heat of the Sun, the mirror will lie on a 7-feet sunshield made of a heat-resistant material.