International Launch Services finishes last preparations before launch of Proton-M rocket with Hispasat Amazonas-5 communications satellite on the top. This is the second launch of the Proton-M in the 2017 and 95th launch of Proton rocket operated by ILS.

Launch is planned for 19:23 UTC from Pad 39 at Baikonur Cosmodrome. Amazonas-5 communications satellite operated by Hispasat and built by Space Systems/Loral (SS/L) weighs 5900 kg and will be delivered to GTO orbit during lasting nine hours flight. Satellite will be deployed from Briz-M upper stage on orbit with following parameters: 35286 km x 4450 km with an inclination of 22.9 degrees.

Satellite will reach its designated orbit after five burns of Briz-M upper stage. First three stages of weighing 700t and long for 58.2 m rocket will operate as usual during previous missions and put Briz-M with Amazonas-5 to sub-orbital trajectory. In following hours Briz-M will gradually increase orbit from circular parking orbit, through transfer orbit with planned finish on geosynchronous transfer orbit. Total flight time is planned for nine hours, twelve minutes.

Amazonas-5 is based on SSL-1300 bus highly efficient Ka-band communications satellite equipped with 34 Ka-band spot beams. It will provide broadband services, cellular backhaul and corporate networks in South America, Central America and Mexico. It has also installed additional Ku-band beam with 24 transponders for broadcasting satellite services for DTH services in South America and Central America.

