Vega is a rocket that is operated by the Arianespace to send sizeable spacecraft or payloads to low Earth Orbits. It was created by European Space Agency together with Italian Space Agency. There was also help from other smaller entities. It has been propelling since the year 2012. Vega has gotten its name from the brightest star in Lyra. By the end of May 2018, Vega had 11 propels. It is of importance to note that all the launches were very successful. Among the most notable launches, they include IXV European spaceplane. Also the LISA Pathfinder mission that got tested out a tech to find earth waves in the space. The European Agency has plans of a successor to Vega. The successor will be named as Vega C(Consolidation). It will be able to send up to 2,300 kilograms to the low Earth orbit. This is sixty percent more than Vega sends. Its debut flight is in the year 2019. Additionally, in the future, Vega Evolution, Vega, E, is scheduled and it would include a very strong liquid oxygen/liquid methane higher stage. The debut launch has been destined for 2024.

The first ever Vega launch happened in the year 2012. It took place after nine years of its making. The rocket did launch nine satellites into the orbit. Among this satellites includes the LARES laser relativity satellite, ALMASat-1, and seven CubeSats. The debut commercial propels occurred on May 7, 2013, and it marked the second launch of Vega’s altogether. It had three satellites into space: The European Space Agency Proba-V among others. On Feb 2015, Vega did propel European Spaceplane that was called IXV to suborbital space. The plane easily surpassed the goals that it had to meet with no problem. There is a test flight that is slated for 2019. IXV did land in the ocean after one hour and forty minutes. The coming mission may touchdown on land, using a landing gear or a parachute-like a parafoil. In 2015, a Vega Rocket propelled LISA Pathfinder mission in December. The test was supposed to view Earth waves from space. The mission got to be a success. The mission continued until the year 2017 in July, and it was closed as planned. LISA mission was the successor. It will have three satellites that will be put in a triangle position. They will be two and half kilometers from each other.