Launch was originally planned to March 9, but it was already postponed two times. Previously delay was caused by problems with one from hydraulic subsystems of the booster; ULA announced that Cygnus should be delivered to orbit on March 27. Now it seems that SLC-41 at Cape Canaveral will not be in use for at least another two weeks.

Cygnus spacecraft in enhanced configuration will not fly to International Space Station within next two weeks – United Launch Alliance, operator of Atlas V rocket confirmed that rocket will not be launched in following days. To remind last problem with OA-7 mission referred to ground installations – this issue was preceded with problems with hydraulic subsystems of the rocket. It seems that problems with this launch are multiplying – ULA not announced even date of launch. This affected also on schedule of spacewalks on International Space Station. Among payload inside Cygnus OA-7 should be special avionics module. It was planned that it will be installed outside the Station during EVA-4 (fourth spacewalk during Expedition 50) planned to be performed by Thomas Pesquet and Peggy Whitson on April 6. This spacewalk will be postponed to the second half of April or even later because of fact, that following weeks will be very busy. On 10th April it was planned to undock from Poisk module Soyuz MS-02 with NASA astronaut Shane Kimbrough and Roscosmos cosmonauts Sergey Ryzhikov and Andrey Borisenko. Ten days later Soyuz MS-04 will arrive with Fyodor Yurchikhin (Roscosmos) and Jack Fischer (NASA).