ESA astronaut Paolo Nespoli, Russian cosmonaut Sergey Ryazansky and NASA astronaut Randolph Bresnik were officially accepted as crew for Soyuz MS-05.

According to TASS Russian inter-departmental commission accepted today ESA astronaut Paolo Nespoli (third flight to ISS), Russian cosmonaut Sergey Ryazansky and NASA astronaut Randolph Bresnik (both will fly to ISS for the second time in their career) as primary crew for Soyuz MS-05. Sergey Ryazansky was selected as commander of the mission, Paolo Nespoli was chosen as first flight engineer, Randolph Bresnik will take place of second flight engineer.

As backup crew Commission accepted Alexander Misurkin of Roscosmos (commander) and Mark Vande Hei (NASA – first flight engineer) and Norishige Kanai of JAXA (second flight engineer).

Launch of the Soyuz rocket with MS-05 vehicle is planned for 28th July 2017 from Baikonur Cosmodrome, Launch Site 1/5. The day before flight Russian state commission will finally approve primary crew – both crews will spend last days before flight at hotel for crew members Baikonur Cosmodrome. Members of both crews will go through identical training at Baikonur and wait for final decision of State Commission.