When it happened before, it would happen again!

This is the warning from the scientists who deal in the ocean at the Toronto University and the California University. The study in science published recently in Santa Cruz that the CO2 atmosphere in Earth how increases more than 50 million years ago, suddenly changed in the chemistry of Planet’s oceans. According to the researchers, the contemporary global carbon emission continues to increase the fish species in our oceans could be at more risk in the future. Professor Uli Wortmann in the Department of Earth Sciences in the Faculty of Arts and Science at U of T, and co-author of the study said that the study shows that for the extreme weather conditions the global warming is not only responsible but it has the potential to alter the structure of the oceans with unknown consequences for fisheries.

Wortman said that this is not the first time it has happened. They show that the last time a large amount of CO2 were injected into the surroundings. This way the planet get hot, this process is called as Paleocene-Eocene Thermal Maximum. This happened 55 million years ago, but it changed the chemistry of the ocean. He was the lead author of the study and joined in the research by U of T Ph.D. student Weiqi Yao and Adina Paytan of the Institute of Marine Science at the University of California, Santa Cruz.

It is extensively accepted that an increment of CO2 leads to warming, that results in minimum oxygen in our oceans. Less oxygen allows sulfate-eating bacteria to resist in the oceans and produces a broad toxin spectrum called hydrogen sulfide. This is lethal in less concentration. Wortmann said that fish species will get affected by this who live deep in the ocean. Mostly it would influence the high standard of predators such as whales and tune. In turn, this would have a ripple effect on fish species on shallow waters up to 200meters below sea level and on those species lives in the middle depth of 1,000 meters below the ocean’s surface. In the terms of discovering ocean’s chemistry evolved over the last 60 million years, Yao explained about some unusual low-resolution data of Paytan – that Wortmann suggests the conventional knowledge would considerably faulty. Researchers explained that the impact of CO2 raising levels becomes evident and they say the transition would be rapid.