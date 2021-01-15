There was a recent successful launch of a spacecraft in China. That is a milestone given the fact that the mission is a great deal. In the course of the year, the country will take a mission to the far side of the moon. It will be one of a kind. It is the first ever mission to go that far. We will discuss some details about the launch as well as the purpose. Check this out!

The rocket by the name Long March 4C propelled the satellite. The launch of the Queqiao relay satellite took place in Xichang Satellite Launch Centre, Sichuan Province. The date of May 20th at 5:28 EDT. In other words, it was 2100 GMT as well as May 21st at 5:28 a.m. Xichang local time.

As we speak, the spacecraft is heading to the Earth-moon Lagrange point 2. That is a place that is not only gravitationally stable but also around 64,000 kilometers past the lunar far side. What is next after its departure? It has to wait for its partner. Come either November or December; there will be a launch of the robotic Chang’e 4 lander-rover spacecraft.

China is positive about the success of the mission. If things go according to the plan, the Chang’e 4 will be a historic spacecraft. Why not when it will be the first one to touch down on that side of the moon. It is important to note that the side always faces away from the Earth. The reason is that the moon is tidally locked to Earth. Therefore, the people on earth get to see only one side of it.

What will the duo do? The Chang’e 4 will capture the information. On the other hand, the Queqiao will be the communication medium between the rover and its Earth handlers.

It accompanied the Netherlands-China Low-Frequency Explorer (NCLE). Its purpose is to look for radio emissions and study the various aspects of weather as well. In addition to that, there are two microsatellites as well. They go by the names Longjiang-1 and Longjiang-2. Their purpose is to carry out extensive radio-astronomy research. On the other hand, that of NCLE is to help in designing a radio-science instrument in the future. The equipment would study heavens from either on the moon or a perch in space.

The successful launch is a good step. It gives hope to China since it plans to ensure that its presence on the lunar surface becomes permanent. The permanency thing was from Pei Zhaoyu, and the source is Xinhua. He works at the China National Space Administration’s Lunar Exploration and Space Program Center as the deputy director.