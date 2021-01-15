New images have arrived straight from NASA, and it shows how a camera melted away while shooting the SpaceX launch. Recently the pictures of the roasted camera became the latest trend on the internet. We heard many assumptions and rumors regarding the incident, but the investigation continues.

A NASA photographer, Bill Ingalls, had set up cameras to capture the launch of SpaceX from Vandenberg Air Base, California.

The SpaceX launch is not to be blamed in this scenario. The launch was successful without any glitches, but it sparked a fire and a camera belonging to Bill Ingalls, was destroyed.

Fortunately, the memory card was safe, and it captured its destruction. Since the roasted camera image made rounds on the internet, people assumed that it was kept too close to the launch pad.

According to NASA, Bill Ingalls has been photographing the significant events for 30 years, and he knows where to place the cameras. As per the investigation, Ingalls says that the launch created a grass fire that roasted one of the cameras that he had set. About the distance of the camera from the launch pad, he mentioned that it was kept at a great distance and damage was not possible.

Once the grass was on fire, it reached the camera and started melting away. Ingalls was not present during this misfortunate accident. When he returned to the launch site, he was greeted by firemen.

Ingalls realized that the camera had been destroyed, but he ripped it open to see whether the memory card was safe or not! Fortunately, the memory card was, secure, and that’s precisely why the world could see what happened to the camera which got toasted during the launch.

Bill Ingalls took it in his stride and called his deceased camera, ‘the toasty camera.’ Also, the camera has gone down the history lane, and it will be displayed at the NASA headquarters.

In Ingalls’s 30 year career, this was the first time that his camera melted away during launch. As we speak, Bill Ingalls is headed to Kazakhstan to photograph the much-awaited landing of the International Space Station’s Expedition 55 Crew.

Ingalls is expecting that the current assignment would be a normal one and there will be no incidents. Accidents should be taken as lessons.