Brazil Telecommunication- The Telecoms, Broadband, and Mobile- The statistic and Analyses

Brazil has been gaining an increase in bandwidth. Brazilian fixed-line market in the most recent years has adversely affected by the consumers substituting services for the mobile and the VoIP solutions. A number of the fixed lines have continued to fall slowly, and this is despite the gains in VoIP sector. Numerous submarine cables have provided Internet connectivity in Brazil to the United States of America, Africa, Caribbean, and Central as well as South America. The new cables system have been due to come into the service that is increasing the bandwidth and the pushdown broadband prices for the end users.

The investments have been ongoing to extensive terrestrial cables between Argentina, Brazil, and Chile, that is going to connect to EllaLink Cable and offer the link between Sao Paulo as well as both Madrid as well as Lisbon. The bulk of telecom market has been divided between the few key operators, and this includes the Telefonica Brasil, Oil and America Movil. The operators do contend with the harsh economic environment that has reduced the consumer discretionary spend. This country has largest mobile markets in the Latin America. All of the four major mobile operators (Claro Brasil, Tim Brasil, Telefonica’s Vivo and Oil) have been expanding LTE networks to capitalize on the consumer demand for the mobile data services.

The LTE by the late 2018 offers near universal pop coverage. The investment is ongoing in 5G while the government has made available spectrum in the 700MHz band for the mobile broadband. About 70% of the spectrum had been released by the broadcasters by late 2018. Mobile subscriber base has grown rapidly for a significant number of years, and this is in line with an increasing footprint of the mobile networks. However, since late 2015, the subscriber base has gone on to fall steadily. This is partly due to the operators canceling the dormant sim Cards, and due to pricing competition that dismissed need among some consumers to be able to hold Sim Cards from the various providers to take advantage of the cheaper on the net offers.

Brazil has one of the largest broadband markets in the region, though the broadband penetration is average. Oil has become the leading broadband network operator that is closely followed by the Net and Vivo. Fiber segment has gone and shown strongest growth during last two years hence reflecting efforts among the providers to be able to extend the network.

