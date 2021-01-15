BlackSky recently announced completion of first of its next generation of small Earth Observation (EO) satellites and now the company is awaiting launch of its Global 1 satellite.

BlackSky is the geospatial intelligence service of Spaceflight Industries. The first of company’s EO satellites is complete, qualified, and awaiting launch. This spacecraft, called Global 1, is the first of four smallsats that are scheduled to launch in the next year on both U.S. and foreign launch vehicles.

BlackSky’s Pathfinder is the inspiration behind the Global series of spacecrafts. The Global spacecraft provides 1-meter resolution and features improved image quality, geolocation accuracy, and on-orbit lifetime. An enhanced ground system complements the spacecraft to minimize the latency between image tasking and receipt.

BlackSky’s Global smallsats will join the virtual constellation of commercial imaging satellites accessible through the BlackSky geospatial platform. Within the platform, users can access BlackSky Spectra’s on-demand imagery service to search, purchase, task, and download visual imagery and multi-spectral data from a global collection network. They can also subscribe to BlackSky Events, the platform’s global event monitoring service that fuses news, social media, industry data services, and physical sensor networks to provide early warning and insights on risks, threats, and opportunities that can impact their business. The platform is currently in use by several large government and commercial organizations to actively monitor global assets, BlackSky stated.

“Qualifying the Global generation of spacecraft paves the way for mass production and launch of our full constellation, as well as achieving our vision of deploying a high revisit rate constellation in the near future,” said Jason Andrews, Spaceflight Industries’ Chairman and Chief Executive Officer (CEO).