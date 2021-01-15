A debris-dodging spacecraft can empower the Bitcoin technology. Currently, the latest $330,000 NASA grant can be used to develop an autonomous spacecraft which can make more decisions without having any human intervention. Example of this is a spacecraft to dodge space debris at a distant moon or planet faster than a human on Earth.

According to Jin Wei Kocsis, principal investigator and assistant professor of electrical and computer engineering at the University of Akron in Ohio, “I hope to develop technology that can recognize environmental threats and avoid them, as well as complete some tasks automatically.”

Jin added that she is honored that NASA has been recognized her work and that she is excited to continue challenging the ability of technology to think and do on its own. Wei Kocsis early-stage research will be useful in deep space environments wherein spacecraft can communicate back to Earth in just hours for a response.

In relation to Bitcoin, Wei Kocsis’ work will empower the spacecraft to perform tasks with the use of blockchain technology. In the world of digital-currency, blockchain technology is effective to record transactions securely. With this, there is no need for a central management database like a bank. With various digital currencies, one of the most popular is the Bitcoin. This technology was incorporated into digital currency known as the Ethereum.

Wei Kocsis’ NASA Early Career Faculty grant will be using the Ethereum blockchain technology for such self-executing contracts also known as “smart contracts” to improve digital decision making in spacecraft. Wei Kocsis stated, “In this project, the Ethereum blockchain technology will be exploited to develop a decentralized, secure, and cognitive networking and computing infrastructure for deep space exploration. “

Thomas Kacpura, advanced communications program manager at NASA’s Glenn Research Center, said, “The University of Akron did not say how many years it would be before Wei Kocsis’ technology would fly. But this project does mark the first time that NASA has explored blockchain applications for space communications and navigation.”

He added that if the blockchain technology successfully works in this concept, it would be supporting decentralized processing among NASA space network nodes in a more secure fashion. Furthermore, the network can also be scaled for future growth. This amazing, as well as extraordinary project, will surely bring positive results, especially in the Bitcoin technology. With the help of advanced technology, certain things are possible.