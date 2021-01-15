Early on May 5 at 4:05 PDT, the Interior Exploration using Seismic Investigations, Geodesy and Heat Transport (InSight) mission is scheduled to be launched atop a 189-ft-tall United Alliance Atlas V rocket to study the structure of the red planet Mars.

About Atlas V

Atlas V is an expendable launch system. It is developed by Lockheed Martin Commercial Services was initially intended for the U.S. Air Force Evolved Expendable Launch Vehicle program. Initially, Lockheed Martin was operating the later, but now it is operated by United Launch Alliance (ULA), a joint venture with Boeing.

Timeline of successful missions of Atlas V rocket

Since the commencement of its operation in 2002, Atlas V has more than 75 launches; few notable ones are briefed below: –