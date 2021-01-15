The European Ariane 5 rocket took it’s another flight last Thursday. The rocket was boosted by its main engine and two solid-fueled motors. The British-owned satellite return to service after its mission last January which placed the two spacecraft in the incorrect orbit.

The Ariane 5 which nearly carries 3 million pounds of thrust, the satellite was launch on the eastern part of South America at 5:34 pm. The solid boosters of the rocket that was manufactured and prepared by an Italian Company Avio, was burned after its less than two and half minutes of flight. For around a minute after, the nose fairing of the Ariane 5 dropped away from its launcher.

There are certain callouts coming from the center which indicates that the rocket flew on its way to the Atlantic Ocean. After reaching the orbit, the Ariane 5’s stage has released the DSN Satellite for around 28 minutes of the mission. After a few minutes, the rocket discarded a composite structure and reveal the Hylas 4. It was then confirmed about the deployment of the said communication craft. Moments later, the chairman of the Arianespace declared the success of the mission.

It was then announced by the chief executive of the Arianespace, Stephane Israel, that the DSN and the Hylas 4 separated as what targeted and as what has planned it to be. During the third launch of the Ariane 5 this year, the Ariane 5 flawlessly performed. The rocket performed based on the program. The investigators recommend the company and the Arianespace to improve the way their engineers develop and make sure to verify all the documentation before the launch. An additional consistency also seeks to prevent all the recurrence of having an error during launch like the one that happens last January 25.

The Arianespace continues it’s 2018 launch campaign and from the successful March 9 liftoff, the company takes pride in developing new rockets for their future missions. The Arians 5 launch last Thursday aims to release the Japanese DSN communications satellites. Based on the military tracking data, the Ariane 5 is said to reach the orbit close to the flight prediction.

Both of the satellites that were launched is expected to last for 15 years. The next mission of the Ariane 5 is scheduled on May 25. On the next mission, the Ariane 5 will place into the orbit the 11 communication satellites of the Indian GSAT.