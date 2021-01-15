Arianespace can add another mission to their list of successes – Ariane 5 after start from Guiana Space Center delivered to orbit two communications satellites yesterday.

This mission codename was VA235 and it was covering delivering to orbit SKY Brasil-1 and Telkom-3S communications satellites on the top of the Ariane 5 rocket. Vehicle was launched from Guiana Space Center from ELA-3 launch pad at 21:39 UTC on 14 February with over 10 t of payload installed on special adapter under payload fairing. Satellites were installed in a row and deploy sequence required installing SKY Brasil-1 over the Telkom-3s on special Sylda adapter utilized by Arianespace during combined missions. This was first launch of the Ariane 5 launch vehicle in 2017 – previous mission, which took place in January covered launch of Soyuz ST-B rocket.

After launch, Ariane 5 flight was stable and at T+2’26” rocket jettisoned both boosters on the altitude of 70 km. Rocket set its course to east and shortly after reaching space on altitude of 109 km, payload fairing was jettisoned at T+3’20”. At that moment rocket already reached speed of 8300 km/h. At T+9’04” second stage separated and ignited its engine four seconds later. At T+27’28” on altitude of 970 km SKY Brasil-1 was deployed. At T+29’21” Sylda adapter was released to expose Telkom-3s. Next, after another twelve minutes Telkom-3S was deployed. Both satellites reported already their good condition – after first test both will start heir journey to GEO orbit.