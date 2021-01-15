Update 6:30 PM GMT: SpaceX is targeting launch of NASA’s Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite (TESS) on Wednesday, April 18 from Space Launch Complex 40 (SLC-40) at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station, Florida. The 30-second launch window opens at 6:51 p.m. EDT, or 22:51 UTC. TESS will be deployed into a highly elliptical orbit approximately 48 minutes after launch.

The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) is set to launch its next planet hunter today. Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite (TESS) is expected to take full mission today after its launch, TESS will take off from the Cape Canaveral Air Force Station that is next to KSC (Kennedy Space Center) and its launch is expected to last only 30minutes. Its SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket mission officials said everything is ready for today’s Liftoff and all should go as planned no setbacks expected. TESS is poised to launch today at 2232hrs (GMT) and the weather officials are confident that weather will be suitable for the liftoff. There will be minimal chances that the launch can be interrupted by weather changes.in ju8st a few hours from now the world is going to witness NASA’s next exoplanet.

This new planet hunter, TESS will work from an exclusive point that is a highly elliptical orbit, there is no any other spaceflight that has ever occupied this point. After the launch of this planet hunter is expected to take a full mission and expand its orbit until it flies close to the moon to get gravitational support. This new planet hunter is expected to orbit earth half the time the moon takes to orbit the earth once and it will spend at least two years in this orbit.it will also be able to go further from the earth which will allow it to survey the sky without the interference of the moon or any other planet.it is expected to spend its first year after the launch observing the southern hemisphere moving to different parts of the sky every 27 days so it’s able to stay away from the sun.

TESS is also expected to survey the northern hemisphere during its second year into space which is also will take place at intervals of 27days.this planet hunter is the next big thing in the search for planets that are not in the solar system including planets that could support life. TESS survey will allow scientists to conduct a more detailed analysis for the exoplanets that will show data about their density, composition, mass and that compose their atmosphere.it will also survey more than 200,000 brightest stars close to the sun in search for transiting exoplanets. This spaceflight is expected to find exoplanets that are known to block part of the light from their host stars.