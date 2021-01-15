Elon Musk founded SpaceX in the year of 2002, and nowadays it appears that SpaceX is as much into the headlines as much as NASA. In 2002, Elon Musk along with his friends traveled to Russia to purchase a refurbished intercontinental ballistic missile. Elon Musk did not have the time to start a business at that time. He just wanted to invest a significant amount on a particular stunt that would reinvent the process of space exploration by NASA.

His primary intention was to buy a second-hand Russian rocket within a low budget and sent plants and mice on them and after that bring them back too. Musk thought that this activity would create history among the space enthusiasts. However, the meeting in Moscow did not turn out to be as successful as perceived by Musk. So he decided to manufacture rockets by himself and thereby remove other space contractors by delivery the best quality rockets.

Initially, Musk had the plans to reach Mars by 2010. However, it took six years to build up the first rocket and sent it to the orbit. If we look back, we will see that the first Falcon 1 rocket orbited the Earth on Sept 28, 2008. Since then nine versions of such rocket has come up, Falcon 9, which is considered to be the workhorse of the company.

The company has developed the Dragon Craft which is used to lift off cargo to the International Space Station. It was the foremast spacecraft which was supposed to be recovered after it made its trip from the orbit. SpaceX has already planned to come up with a second version of the Dragon Spacecraft which is expected to be operational within 2018 or at the most within 2019.

SpaceX received lots of attention swell as accolades after it introduced Falcon Heavy which was launched in February of the current year. It is believed to be the most powerful rocket that has been started since the Saturn V which was used to send astronauts to the moon.

Total three rockets of the Falcon 9 version were strapped together and was used to send a payload which carried Musk’s personal Tesla Roadster towards the Moon. Later on, two rockets out of the three Falcon 9s successfully came back to earth and landed safely on the Cape Canaveral.

Thus after 15 years of hardship, Musk has been successful to put up an international spectacle that he had initially thought of in the year of 2001.