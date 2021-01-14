Have you ever welcomed one family member while bidding farewell to another? Well, it must be a complicated feeling which NASA is going to experience this week when the space mission from International Space Station will come back to earth for being replaced by another.

The National Aeronautics and Space Administration Agency is actively working to keep the International Space Station up to date an in attunement with the Earth’s headquarters. In the same context, after spending 168 days in space, the crew members of space expedition 55 will return on June 03. The mission was sent from Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan. US and Russia combined their astronauts into a team which was posted to the International Space Station on March 21. With their arrival, the ISS will not get vacant as another team is all set to take over the charge. The return is as much awaited as the launch is. The complete coverage will be recorded and broadcasted on NASA television.

The landing will take place in Karaganda, Kazakhstan. The team will be accompanied by a helicopter to their respective destinations. Astronaut Scott Tingle, Norishige Kanai from Japan and mission commander Anton Shkaplerov of the Russian Space Agency completed 2,688 orbits of the Earth and traveled 71.2 million miles in space while staying there for about three months.

Expedition 56 will leave on June 06 from Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan to reach ISS in two days. Sergey Prokopyev of Roscosmos, Serena Aunon-Chancellor of NASA and Alexander Gerst of the European Space Agency will be the three crew members to stay in space for another couple of months. This expedition will utilize a Soyuz MS-08 spacecraft. To conduct experiments in space, this mission has been crafted. The schedule for the launch will be as follows:

Friday, June 1, 2018:

2:25 p.m. Shkaplerov will hand over the charge to NASA’s Drew Feustel.

Sunday, June 3:

1:30 a.m. – Farewell and hatch closure

5:16 a.m. – Undocking

7:57 a.m. – Deorbit burn and landing

” Expedition 56 will begin formally at the time of undocking, aboard the station, with Feustel, NASA astronaut Ricky Arnold and Oleg Artemyev of Roscosmos comprising a three-person crew for the coming days.”

Wednesday, June 6:

7:12 a.m. – Soyuz MS-09 launch

Friday, June 8:

9:07 a.m. – Docking

10:30 a.m. – Hatch opening and welcome