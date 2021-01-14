There has been a recent announcement by Orolia. It is regarding the winning of the contract of developing the Galileo Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS). That does not come as a surprise. That is because it is a formidable company when it comes to such matters. In addition to that, it was a Platinum Award Winner in 2017. That was during the year’s ASTORS Homeland Security Awards Program. That means that it is worth the contract worth 26 million Euros. What is so important about the task that it costs that much? What will it be all about and what are the results? Keep reading to understand.

What is the concern of the project? It will be about the provision of a timing solution. It should be not only stable but also accurate. Once it is over, every satellite will have to carry several items. They include two Rubidium atomic clocks as well as two passive Hydrogen Masers. The importance of the redundancy is for backup purposes. Therefore, an occurrence of a failure cannot compromise the whole system. They are on record as the most stable clock globally.

Orolia will have to supply the above packages to 12 more Galileo satellites to honor the end of the agreement. That is an excellent achievement for the company. As of now, they have the most atomic clocks in space. Over 100 of them are under the Galileo system. This addition will increase the lead margin no doubt.

Jean-Yves Courtois, the CEO of Orolia appreciated the opportunity that the European Commission offered. They are pleased to be the ones that the commission chose. He went ahead to praise the company. According to them, it is an emphasis on the expertise of the company’s team. As far as the PNT (Positioning, Timing, and Navigation) solutions are concerned, they lead in providing the best services.

For years, it has been an independent source of Galileo’s PNT solutions. Other than that, it serves other great companies. They include GLONASS, GPS as well as BeiDou. In the case of the three, it is not a primary source but rather a backup plan. Therefore, they dive in if there is a disruption. Since Galileo has the most accurate GNSS system, there is much expectation. There is so much at stake. The glory or rather the reputation as well as the resources. Preserving and putting them to good use is essential.