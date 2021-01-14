New Horizons spacecraft of NASA offered first close up views of Pluto and its largest moon to the humankind after three years. Scientists are still discovering the wonders of the outer solar system. In the year 2015 July 14th the anniversary of new Horizon historical flight has been marking through Pluto system. Scientists have recovered the actual natural color images of Charon and Pluto. These color images are the refined calibrations of data accumulated by Multispectral Visible Imaging Camera (MVIC) of New Horizon.

Alex Parker, a New Horizons science team co-investigator from Southwest Research Institute, Boulder, Colorado said that the processing of creating the approximate color images that would human eye perceives would bring them closer to actual color than the pictures discovered near the encounter.

The color filter of MVIC does not match closely to the wavelengths visible by the vision of humans, the mission of scientists particular applied processing translate. The fresh MVIC data colors would see by the eyes. The wavelength sensed by the human eye. In the year 2015, July 14th pluto approaches both the images taken as New Horizons. Charon images were taken from a range of 46,091 miles (74,176 kilometers) and Pluto from 22,025 miles (35,445 kilometers).

A single color MVIC is scanned from other images of New Horizons. The excellent features on each would be visible from the north polar region of Charon, that is known as Mordor Macula. This is the expanse of pluto’s nitrogen-and-methane-ice rich “heart, and it is called as Sputnik Planitia.

In the year 2019 January 1st a flyby of Kuiper Belt object Ultima Thule is preparing for New Horizon’s next encounter. This is a billion miles beyond Pluto. Presently the spacecraft is operating from about 3.8 billion miles ( 6.1 billion KM) from the earth and 40 times far from the sun and the ground, and it will start its long-distance observations and ultima measurements in late August.

The Southwest Research Institute New Horizons Principal Investigator Alan Stern said that they celebrate the third historic exploration of the Pluto system anniversary and this is the most distant discovered in the worlds ever. They are seeking for the record-breaking Ultima Thule exploration in just five months from now.

Preparation is going on, and long distance observation of Pluto is just happening in a few months. The sun and the earth are the farthest from Pluto.