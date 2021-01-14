Today, 31st May 2018, is the last day that Jack Fischer will be working with NASA. He has decided to leave the agency after more than nine years of service. Jack is leaving it for the U.S. Air Force. In addition to nine years, he has stayed for 136 days in space. He is of significant influence and impact. Who is this man and what has his journey been like since the beginning?

Jack Fischer is a colonel in the U.S. Air Force. His place of birth was Louisville, Colorado. He is a holder of an astronautical engineering bachelor’s degree. He earned it from the U.S. Air Force Academy. For his master’s degree, it was in aeronautics and astronautics. It was from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

It is not a secret that Jack Fischer is an Air Force Command pilot. What about the details? Did you know that he has flown over 3000 flight hours? While at it, he has worked with around 45 types of aircraft.

His journey began in July 2009. He became a student of the NASA astronaut class. That was the 20th that the agency had. His training ended two years later.

Since completing his training, he has worked in various areas. They include Soyuz, CAPCOM, and International Space Station. Other than those operations, he has been in Astronaut Office’s exploration branches as well as the space station integration.

There is much more about the man. In 2017 on 20th April, he was aboard during the launch of Russian Soyuz rocket. It marked the beginning of a mission to the International Space Station. It lasted for five months.

During the Expeditions 51 and 52, he was a flight engineer. When he was in space, there were many experiments that he did. In addition to that, he has spacewalked twice. The time he spent on the two was almost seven hours, 6 hours and 59 minutes. At one of them, he was connecting the Alpha Magnetic Spectrometer. The other one was about a computer relay box replacement.

That explains why NASA would miss him. According to Pat Forrester, Fischer was a bright mind, and he has a lot of enthusiasm. That is something that he brought to the Astronaut Corps. He works at the Astronaut Office as the chief. During that statement at the Johnson Space Center of NASA. He and his team wish him all the best. They are great that he is taking yet another opportunity to serve the country.