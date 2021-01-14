The news of International Space Station being split up or handover to Private Companies like SpaceX and Blue Origin came like a blow to all those 1990s kids who have seen the growth rate of NASA – The National Aeronautics and Space Administration – and have some sort of attachment with the organization and do not want to see anything like this.

We have thought of NASA so profoundly that for them committing even one mistake seems to be impossible. The establishment of International Space Station was an achievement itself. The struggle, hard work, and dedication that has made this possible certainly includes other agencies but NASA remain an inevitable element which completed the circle.

Jeff Bridenstine took up the office as the head of the organisation some months back and stated that alternatives are being thought of to allow commercialisation while maintaining the integrity of the organisation. The International Space Station is not the property of one country, but several stakeholders have the right to decide what happens with it. Donald Trump has cleared his intentions of taking out funding from specific projects, and that has compelled NASA to think of a backup plan as the space agency does not want another Space-shuttle like a gap in the space program.

The International Space Station is not going to get vanished whosoever becomes the president of United States. Private companies are keen to take over ISS, but they will only get certain parts to carry out the operations. There is another possibility that the private companies may build their facilities around the ISS. Though the name of the companies which will get a chance to do so has not been revealed, however, Bridenstine has stated that he does not want to repeat what happened with the Space shuttle, which had to expire since the replacements were not ready.

From quite a while, there are ups and downs in the space industry. The funding being pulled out by the White House as well as Russia speaking a lot about the disturbed financial conditions of the world economy. What is going wrong on is not known or understood, but this abyss of building spacecraft and launching them into the deep space is as complex as the outer space itself. Jeff has assertively stated that the only goal regarding this commercialisation or privatisation is that there must be no gap in the mission. What happened in the past happened, but we have to take a lesson from that and should not repeat the same mistakes.