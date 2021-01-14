The UK has taken the help of Institute of Gravitational Research which is a part of the University of Glasgow. It has also partnered with the Science and Technology Facilities Council which is a part of the UK Astronomy Technology Centre (UK ATC) located in Edinburg. They will look to develop the optical benches for the European Space Agency’s LISA Mission (Laser Interferometer Space Antenna). These optical branches are considered to be very crucial for the laser interferometry measurement system. This is the leading technology which is required for detecting the gravitational waves.

It has been learned that the space observatory which is scheduled for launch in the year of 2030 will help the scientists to study the nature of these highly advanced gravitational waves which would in turn help to enhance the knowledge of the beginning, evolution as well as the structure of the Universe. Scientists have further revealed the fact that it would be build based on the success of the LISA Pathfinder mission which has very minutely exhibited the technology required for LISA in the year of 2016. The demonstration will also be found on the work which is already taking place on Earth whereby UK researchers including those from STFC as well as the University of Glasgow are putting in a lot of hard work for the success of the LIGO project that was able to detect the gravitational waves in the year of 2015.

According to Chris Lee who is the Head of Space Science working at the UK Space Agency has said that The University of Glasgow has a considerable reputation over the entire world regarding gravitational waves research. The research work is done so minutely that it leads to winning of the Nobel Prize for Professor Ron Drever. The new funding has shown that the legacy will be continued with the LISA mission only, apart from the crucial technology innovation that is taking place in Edinburgh through UK ATC. In other words, Scotland is again the center of attraction as far as the space activities are concerned.

The identification of the gravitational waves in the year of 2015 has brought about a revolution in the field of astronomy, although the phenomenon was first identified by Albert Einstein almost a century ago. The invention involved tracing the tiny ripples in the fabric of the space-time that is generated by cataclysmic activities like the merger of the black holes or even the neutron stars. Eventually, it has presented a new way of studying the Universe.