Russian nanosatellite launched as piggyback payload on atop of Soyuz-2.1a, on April 28, 2016 during maiden mission of Vostochny cosmodrome, still has problems and is not considered as fully operational.

SamSat-218 (previously known as Contact-Nanosatellite) is 3U Cubesat designed and built by students on Samara State Aerospace University (SSAU). It was described as first nanosatellite in Russia built by students; it is technology demonstrator to perform tests mainly devoted utilizing aerodynamic forces for attitude control in nanosatellites (Samsat-218 weighs only 1.4 kg) which would be helpful in creating new algorithms for attitude control systems in Cubesat satellites. Satellite was launched inside special deployment container installed on Volga upper stage between Ainst-2D and MVL-300 close to the edge of fuselage of Volga. According to TASS news agency after deploying, satellite was not able to establish radio communication with ground control station in Samara State Aerospace University. Problem was caused probably by quick spinning of the satellite, which was not able to target its antenna to ground control station during passing over it. Operators were only able to receive weak signal on 145.870 MHz frequency which was only confirmation that satellite is working. Probably on May 12, 2016, radio contact was resumed and satellite seemed to accept commands from ground control center. According to RIA Novosti news agency another problem appeared. As was stated by Alexander Kirilin from RCC Progress:

“We are giving commands to the satellite to other systems, he perceives them, but is not yet functioning,”

Satellite is receiving and confirming commands from ground control centers but is not able to execute them correctly. Specialists are still working to discover reasons of problems with Samsat-218 and eventually bring satellite to fully operational order, but for the moment neither RCC Progress nor Samara State Aerospace University are not able to give any more details about chances for success.

