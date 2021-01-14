According to the officials at the Russia Flight Control Center on Sunday, the spaceship Soyuz MS-07 has undocked from the International Space Station (ISS) and is on it’s way back to Earth.

The spacecraft consists of three crew members, the first one being a Russian cosmonaut Anton Shkaplerov, the second Captain Scott “Marker” Tingle of NASA and the last being an astronaut from Japan Norishige Kanai. This crew were the members of Long-term expedition 54/55.

According to the sources, the spaceship will start the process of undocking at 2:48 p.m. Moscow timing. It will kick start it’s the deorbiting maneuver of Soyuz MS-07 and will shift to it’s deceleration engines. At 3:17 p.m. Moscow time, the crew members and the spacecraft is anticipated to set foot in the dense layers of the atmosphere. The space ship is expected to land on Earth in Kazakhstan’s grasslands that is close to the town Zhezkazgan approximately at 3:41 p.m. according to the time in Moscow city.

Extra protection is given to the landing of the space shuttle along with it’s crew members. The whole landing area of Soyuz MS-07 was surveyed by two Mi-8 Russian military transport helicopters. The area was closely inspected by the military officials. They did thorough checks of the terrain to avoid any potential cases of wildfire, the accumulation of water and other artificial and natural obstructions. The Soyuz MS- 07 is also awaited by the football enthusiasts as it will bring the Telstar ball back to our planet that will be showcased during the first match of FIFA-18 in Russia on June 18th.

The crew Captain Scott “Marker” Tingle shared some of his good memories during his stay at the International Space Station (ISS). A brief summary of their long stay is presented below in brief.

The Captain writes in his diary that first days on the ISS as they have to familiarize themselves with each and every equipment that was present on board. Captain Tingle remembered how beautiful it was looking out of the Cupola and seeing the Sun rising in front of them as darkness engulfed below and behind them. He also recalls the Saturday night before Christmas where the crew celebrated the festival with rehydrated meat and instant juices. On Christmas, they had a chat with their families to cheer them and also received Christmas stockings from NASA Behavioural Health Professionals in a SpaceX cargo.