Recently the President of Russia, Mr Vladimir Putin said that a brand new hypersonic intercontinental missile would be launched within next year that would help Russia to develop a parity concerning space industry activities along with its original counterpart, United States.

He has now taken help of an innovative way of informing the people about his steps towards nation’s safety and security. He has turned to the national televised call-in show whereby his motive would be to grab the attention of the public concerning modernisation policy adopted by him, particularly in case of the all-new “Avant-garde” missile which has the subtle features of changing the direction as well as the altitude. Putin feels that this feature would make this missile merely unstoppable.

Boasting of the features of this particular missile, Putin said that it is faster than the Mach 20 and at the same time twenty times the speed of the sound. He was proud enough to announce that no other country in the world has developed such a missile to date and this missile would bring a new revolution. He said that the missiles are in the production stage and would hit the market in the next year itself. However, according to Putin, another hypersonic missile is already providing service. To support his statement, the President further said that the Russian army is already using Dagger, which is an air-launched hypersonic system. While emphasizing on its features, he said that this particular missile is capable of flying at ten times the speed of the sound.

Putin also announced about more advanced weapons that have already been used by the army such as the latest laser weapon to name a few and an all-new powerful ballistic missile known as Sarmat which would be available within the year of 2020. Putin had surprised some of the powerful nations in the West and also the experts in Russia by announcing some of the most “invincible” weapons at the time of re-election for the fourth term in office.

At the same time, Putin showed the development of such advanced weapons as an answer to the United States’s reaction for pulling out of a crucial arms treaty which according to him had ensured strategic parity.

The United States of America had refused to participate any further within the Soviet-era Anti-ballistic Missile Treaty which resulted in the limitations of the development of the anti-missile systems. This incident took place in the year of 2002 when President Bush was in control.