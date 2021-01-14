During the past year scientists who were involved with NASA’s Dawn mission had announced the identification of the organic material, to be precise as the carbon-based compounds which are very much required for life. Such detection was made in the form of exposition in patches on the surface of the dwarf planet Ceres. Recently a new report has been released by the researchers of the Brown University regarding Dawn Data whereby they have stated that such patches may contain a high content of organics than what was thought of.

At the same time, there have been some findings which are being published in the Geophysical Research Letters and have seriously asked some alarming questions regarding how the organics got to the surface of the Ceres. Besides, the methods used for this study also provide deep insight into the fact regarding the interpretation of the data for future missions, as per the researchers gave the statements.

According to Hannah Kaplan, the paper is mainly being prepared to find out the different results based on the different organic materials used to compare as well as interpret with the Ceres data. Hannah is a postdoctoral researcher at the Southwest Research Institute who was in charge of the research activity while completing her Ph.D. at Brown. She further added that this research was not only crucial for Ceres but also it is equally vital for the upcoming missions that will start exploring asteroids which may also contain organic material.

Organic molecules are supposed to be the main chemical building blocks of our life. But at the same time, we have to keep in mind the fact that mere presence of such organic molecules on the surface of Ceres does not imply that there was life previously. Non-biological processes may also lead to the generation of such biological molecules.

But we all know that life cannot exist without the presence of organic material, scientists are very keen to know how it got spread through the solar system. But then also the scientists are very eager to find out how the organic materials were found on Ceres since water ice is found in abundance in Ceres which is again a very crucial factor for supporting life.

The preliminary discovery of organics was made using the Visible and Infrared Spectrometer on the Dawn spacecraft, which got positioned into the orbit around the dwarf planet in the year of 2015.